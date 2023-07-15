DIY Tractor Implement Repair: Replacing Brush Hog "Back Brace" with Chain Using OEM Rigid Top Link.

Today we are going to show you how to remove and replace a broken or stressed back brace on a tractor 3-point brush hog / bush hog / brush cutter. This is a safer method than using a chain on the top link, and will still retain the OEM / factory top link.

Parts Used…

8ft - 10 ft of 3/8” towing chain [measure your back braces and add 15% extra length]

2 X ½” anchor shackles [measure brush hog deck mounting holes; ½” anchors have 5/8” cross pin]

2 – 3 of the ½” Quick Links

FIND US:

https://adigaarmory.com/shop/

FOLLOW US ON:

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/u360CYGjISZv/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adigaarmory

ATTRIBUTIONS:

Fire Burst Intro by “diizlerza” at Videezy

Music via Youtube Audio Library:

Music: "The Twister" by Dan Lebowitz via Youtube Audio Library

Music: "Birdseye Blues" by Chris Haugen via Youtube Audio Library







TAGS: brush hog back brace replacement, brush hog chain top link, brush hog maintenance, brush hog flexible back brace, brush hog flexible top link, brush hog chain back brace, bush hog back brace replacement, bush hog chain top link, bush hog maintenance, bush hog flexible back brace, bush hog flexible top link, bush hog chain back brace, brush cutter back brace replacement, brush cutter chain top link, brush cutter maintenance, brush cutter flexible back brace, brush cutter flexible top link, brush cutter chain back brace,