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Andy's Thoughts - Video 16
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1 view • May 23, 2021
Dr. Christiane Northrup Interviewed by Mike Adams the Health Ranger gives new details on C-19 inoculation shedding / transmission, especially among women, and way to make your own home remedies. Alex Jones talks about why Bill Gates is rapidly falling out of favor. And RFK Jr. talks about the link between Bill Gates and Dr. Fauci. Follow the money.
We have some new videos calling out woke videos by Consumer's Research. I think you going to like them.
Fair Use Disclaimer:
According to 17 US Code § 107, this video is for educational, satire, or demonstration purposes. The video clip(s) shown within are used under the fair use act. I do not own the video(s). Trademarks are owned by the companies who trademarked them.
Links:
Learn why Bill Gates is being brought down for failing China's takeover
https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=759671598042168&;ref=watch_permalink
Executive Director Will Hild appears on The Ingraham Angle (5/19/2021)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x3D586syPew
Consumers' Research videos
http://consumersresearch.org/
Nike Commercial
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tDWLSAdf48o&;t=7s
American Airlines Commercial
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bmmnKdU2sok
Coca Cola Commercial
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fg89CSkoSuI&;t=11s
Clay Clark says, "Don't believe me, look it up!" I have provided all of the links above that I used plus a couple that I didn't. Read the articles and decide for yourself
I need your help, please share the video far and wide.
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Please subscribed to my Bitchute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MX5fCXYSk31B/ and hit the thumbs up button for the video. Please share this video far and wide. Share it with all of your friends.
Please leave a comment below, and share any ideas for a future video that you would like to see.
We have some new videos calling out woke videos by Consumer's Research. I think you going to like them.
Fair Use Disclaimer:
According to 17 US Code § 107, this video is for educational, satire, or demonstration purposes. The video clip(s) shown within are used under the fair use act. I do not own the video(s). Trademarks are owned by the companies who trademarked them.
Links:
Learn why Bill Gates is being brought down for failing China's takeover
https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=759671598042168&;ref=watch_permalink
Executive Director Will Hild appears on The Ingraham Angle (5/19/2021)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x3D586syPew
Consumers' Research videos
http://consumersresearch.org/
Nike Commercial
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tDWLSAdf48o&;t=7s
American Airlines Commercial
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bmmnKdU2sok
Coca Cola Commercial
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fg89CSkoSuI&;t=11s
Clay Clark says, "Don't believe me, look it up!" I have provided all of the links above that I used plus a couple that I didn't. Read the articles and decide for yourself
I need your help, please share the video far and wide.
Channel Addresses
Please Subscribe to my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/AndysThoughts for the latest information when a video drops and share the link with your friends.
Please subscribe to my Rumble channel https://rumble.com/c/c-717743 and hit the plus button for the video. Please share this video far and wide. Share it with all of your friends.
Please subscribe to my Brighteon channel https://www.brighteon.com/channels/andyfr and hit the thumbs up button for the video. Please share this video far and wide. Share it with all of your friends.
Please subscribed to my Bitchute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MX5fCXYSk31B/ and hit the thumbs up button for the video. Please share this video far and wide. Share it with all of your friends.
Please leave a comment below, and share any ideas for a future video that you would like to see.
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