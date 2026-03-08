How Elites Crash Markets, Grab Your Assets & Walk Away Rich w/ Mark Wilburn

Something strange just happened: the U.S. government publicly banned an AI system as a national security risk… and then the military used that same AI to help plan strikes on Iran days later. What does that tell you about how this system actually works? In this episode, I break down the growing alliance between Big Tech, AI, and the Pentagon — how companies like Palantir, Amazon, OpenAI, and Anthropic are building the digital infrastructure of modern warfare, and why the same surveillance architecture running battlefield intelligence is also running quietly through the devices in your daily life. Download Rumble Wallet now and step away from the big banks — for good! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/maninamerica Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/ To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo codes SETH25 SETH30 to save.