How Elites Crash Markets, Grab Your Assets & Walk Away Rich w/ Mark Wilburn
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
760 followers
Follow
205 views • 22 hours ago

Something strange just happened: the U.S. government publicly banned an AI system as a national security risk… and then the military used that same AI to help plan strikes on Iran days later. What does that tell you about how this system actually works? In this episode, I break down the growing alliance between Big Tech, AI, and the Pentagon — how companies like Palantir, Amazon, OpenAI, and Anthropic are building the digital infrastructure of modern warfare, and why the same surveillance architecture running battlefield intelligence is also running quietly through the devices in your daily life.

