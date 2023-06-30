Create New Account
😱The Americans Simulated a Military Conflict with Russia and NATO Using Nuclear Weapons - Death of 5 Billion People & 10 Years Without Sunlight
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
💥😱💥The Americans simulated a military conflict with Russia and NATO using nuclear weapons

The result - the death of 5 billion people and 10 years without sunlight.💥🤯💥

JUST DONT DO IT FFS

This is the original but a little longer, uploaded to YT by 'Future of Life Institute', on June 28, 2023.

How would a nuclear war between Russia and the US affect you personally? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xthzy1PxTA&ab_channel=FutureofLifeInstitute


