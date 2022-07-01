The Rock Almighty Devo Stand Against Mandatory Cookies?

That's right friends and warriors!



We stand against mandatory cookies now and for the end of all time!

Of course that statement requires a little explanation. Check out this week's Show to find out.

This week we have Narnia and Stryper bringing the heat, praise, and worship so enjoy and may God richly bless you today and all the days of your life!

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Narnia:

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Stryper

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Amazon - https://amzn.to/3OTgNBJ -

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