Al Roker Admits He Is A CLONE... Again!

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Jim Crenshaw.He will be forever known for his famous clone glitch witch most videos do no justice because they cut it short. He was stuck in limbo for at least 45 seconds or more one time. He has glitched several times. Source: VRILLEX on YT.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/IRrQkHIHbAZa/