25-year-old Doctor who ran Vaccine Clinics has died suddenly - Lyndsay Heck

No cause of death given.
I don't know for sure if she was injected but when you look at her Twitter messages it's clear she was a hardcore believer of this Rona narrative:
https://twitter.com/LindsayHeck3/status/1247169496185556992
Apparently her dad suffered a cardiac arrest...
Source:
https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/citizensvoice/name/lindsay-heck-obituary?id=38460645
Mirrored - ImportantInformation1
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.