On Mossad's failed plan to destabilize Iran - Max Blumenthal, clip 2

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On Mossad's failed plan to destabilize Iran:
'It was one of the BIGGEST botched intelligence operations of the year' — Max Blumenthal, editor in Chief of The Grayzone for Going Underground
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