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The Satanic Psychopaths Hate You, Documented Again! [21.05.2022]
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40 views • May 24, 2022
Note: Just like in Denmark:
Apr 21, 2022 Denmark increases weapons help to Ukraine by 600 million kroner
- After a press conference, it is still unknown which weapons Denmark will send to Ukraine.
https://www.berlingske.dk/internationalt/danmark-oeger-vaabenhjaelp-til-ukraine-med-600-millioner-kroner
1 Apr 2022 Denmark sends over two million protective equipment to Ukraine
- Denmark sends a million mouthwash, a million robes and 5000 respirators to Ukraine. It informs the Agency for Security of Supply
https://www.berlingske.dk/danmark/danmark-sender-over-to-millioner-vaernemidler-til-ukraine'
Denmark's contribution in support of Ukraine
Denmark sends protective equipment to Ukraine (fmn.dk) ... Humanitarian support through international organizations: DKK 233 million. Kr.
https://kriseinformation.dk/det-goer-danmark/danmarks-bidrag
--
Both Democrats and Republicans did this.
Also, while both packages contribute to inflation, at least the $48B would have boost the local economy and help people in the brink of going broke. Government loves to spend money on everyone but the people that put them in their positions of power to begin with.
188,437 views May 21, 2022
Memology 101
524K subscribers
https://youtu.be/fJW34Tra5KE
https://www.youtube.com/c/AntonioChavez
Apr 21, 2022 Denmark increases weapons help to Ukraine by 600 million kroner
- After a press conference, it is still unknown which weapons Denmark will send to Ukraine.
https://www.berlingske.dk/internationalt/danmark-oeger-vaabenhjaelp-til-ukraine-med-600-millioner-kroner
1 Apr 2022 Denmark sends over two million protective equipment to Ukraine
- Denmark sends a million mouthwash, a million robes and 5000 respirators to Ukraine. It informs the Agency for Security of Supply
https://www.berlingske.dk/danmark/danmark-sender-over-to-millioner-vaernemidler-til-ukraine'
Denmark's contribution in support of Ukraine
Denmark sends protective equipment to Ukraine (fmn.dk) ... Humanitarian support through international organizations: DKK 233 million. Kr.
https://kriseinformation.dk/det-goer-danmark/danmarks-bidrag
--
Both Democrats and Republicans did this.
Also, while both packages contribute to inflation, at least the $48B would have boost the local economy and help people in the brink of going broke. Government loves to spend money on everyone but the people that put them in their positions of power to begin with.
188,437 views May 21, 2022
Memology 101
524K subscribers
https://youtu.be/fJW34Tra5KE
https://www.youtube.com/c/AntonioChavez
Keywords
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