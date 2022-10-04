Ukraine Update Oct 4, 2022

SITREP in Novorossiya and Donbass.

⚡️ Missile attacks launched at manpower and military equipment concentration areas of 14th Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Kupyansk, Dvurechnaya and Kurilovka (Kharkov region) at Kupyansk direction have resulted in the elimination of over 140 servicemen and 19 units of special military equipment.

◽️ Over the past 72 hours, the enemy has lost more than 500*** servicemen and about 60 units of military equipment at Kupyansk direction.

💥 Massive fire attack has been launched at enemy reserve forces and units from 66th Mechanized Infantry Brigade of the AFU near Slavyansk at Krasny Liman direction.

◽️ The attack has resulted in the elimination of up to 100 servicemen, 6 units of armored equipment and 2 Grad MLRS combat vehicles.

◽️ Over the past 72 hours, the units from 66th and 93rd mechanized brigades of the AFU have lost more than 900 servicemen at the above mentioned direction.

💥 Missile attack launched at the manpower and military equipment concentration areas of 10th Mountain Assault Brigade of the AFU near Kalinovka at Artyomovsk direction has resulted in the elimination of over 260 militants and 14 units of military equipment.

Allied forces have repelled enemy's attempts to launch an offensive near Pervomayskoye at Donetsk direction.

◽️ The preventive operation has resulted in the elimination of over 100 Ukrainian servicemen from 21st Battalion of 56th Mechanized Infantry Brigade of the AFU.

Russian troops continued repelling enemy's offensive at Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction.

◽️ All the attacks of the AFU at Nikolayev and Andreyevka tactical directions have been successfully repelled.

💥 Attack launched by Russian Aerospace Forces at the units from 24th Mechanized Brigade of the AFU near Davydov Brod (Kherson region) has resulted in the elimination of up to 60 militants and 7 units of military equipment.

Superior enemy tank units succeeded in wedging into the depth of our defense towards Zolotaya Balka and Aleksandrovka.

◽️ Russian forces took a previously prepared line of defense and continue launching massive fire attacks.

◽️ Ukrainian militants have lost a total of over 130 personnel and 23 units of military equipment at the above mentioned area.

💥 Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralized 47 artillery units at their firing positions, as well as 146 manpower and military equipment concentration areas.

◽️ 5 missile, artillery armament and munitions depots have been destroyed near DPR and Kherson region.

💥 Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed 1 radar of Ukrainian S-300 air defense missile system near Nikiforovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ 3 Ukrainian Grad MLRS rocket batteries have been neutralized near Tsvetkovoye, Svyatopetrovka and Yablokovo (Zaporozhye region).

◽️ Moreover, 15 projectiles launched by U.S.-manufactured HIMARS MLRS have been destroyed in air near Kherson region.

- Russian Military of Defense