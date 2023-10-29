Create New Account
Undeniable Proof: They Used Laser Weapons to Torch Lahaina During the Maui Massacre
Global Agenda
The enclosed video of the damage done to the Lahaina Pentecostal Church during the Maui Massacre proves without a doubt that the Fire Terrorists (US Government) used direct energy laser weapons during the arson attack on the tropical island.


mauilaser weaponslahaina

