He Warned Us in 1986—Now We’re Living the Consequences - Gary Bauer

We sat down with Gary Bauer to trace how America's cultural crisis didn't appear overnight—and why he was already sounding the alarm back in 1986. Bauer shares what he learned from the Reagan years, the fight over faith and family in Washington, and why elections alone can't stop a culture from collapsing. We also honor Dr. James Dobson's legacy and discuss practical ways families can "wake up, speak up, and show up" in their homes and communities.

Gary Bauer is a longtime conservative policy leader and Christian cultural commentator who served in the Reagan Administration, including as U.S. Under Secretary of Education and a senior White House policy advisor. He later led the Family Research Council and served as a senior leader with Focus on the Family, advocating for faith, family, and life in the public square. Bauer also served as a commissioner on the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) following his appointment during the Trump administration.