Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Putin scores another victory in Ukraine; Wagner forces take control of key village near Bakhmut
257 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published a day ago |
Shop now

Russia's Wagner group of mercenaries said it has taken full control of the Ukrainian village of Berkhivka - located on the outskirts of the frontline city of Bakhmut. Moscow has been fighting to take Bakhmut for months. The embattled city has turned into a key political and symbolic prize and the fight for it is now the longest-running battle of Russia's offensive.

Further Info:

https://southfront.org/wagner-fighters-took-control-of-berkhovka-near-bakhmut/

Mirrored - Hindustan Times

Keywords
bakhmutwagner pmcberkhivka

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket