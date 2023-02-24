Putin scores another victory in Ukraine; Wagner forces take control of key village near Bakhmut

Russia's Wagner group of mercenaries said it has taken full control of the Ukrainian village of Berkhivka - located on the outskirts of the frontline city of Bakhmut. Moscow has been fighting to take Bakhmut for months. The embattled city has turned into a key political and symbolic prize and the fight for it is now the longest-running battle of Russia's offensive.

Further Info:

https://southfront.org/wagner-fighters-took-control-of-berkhovka-near-bakhmut/

Mirrored - Hindustan Times