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Human Optics Explained - How they Tricked the World into Believing They Live on a "globe" - 656565
AgentOfChange
AgentOfChange
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32 views • January 10, 2022
This is how "they" created an ILLUSION in everyone's minds:
- How "they" extrapolated the so-called radius of the fictional "globe" earth from the optical limitations of the human eye. (this will blow you away; they are crafty little buggers...)
- Explains precisely why we see what we see
- Explains how Optical Perspective works
- Explains how Refraction works
- Explains what Angular Resolution is and how it works
- These are things that should have been taught in grade-school science; but had they done that, no one would fall for the spinning "space globe" myth...

This video is by-far the most comprehensive explanation of Optical Physics for the laymen that you'll likely ever find.

What many are saying about this video:

"This is very powerful information. Amazing work!"
Renato Amaro

"EXCELENTE WORK MAN!! THANKS!! IM FROM ARGENTINA, I WANT TO TRANSLATE YOUR WORKS"
Agustin Zet

"Thanks for taking the time to explain this."
Marty Hester

"Excellent material, thank you for your work!"
Rodrigo Ferrari-Nunes

"Absolutely brilliant video! This is really the most comprehensive video on perspective I have ever seen.
Great job!"
GLOBEBUSTERS

"Excellent research! WOW! Simply excellent. Many thanxs"
TheBuzzdev

656565
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opticsflat earthphysics656565
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