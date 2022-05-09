Joe Biden is Good at Dividing Americans | Tucker Carlson

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"They've been telling you for a decade that white supremacy is the real threat, but if you read the news, you know that's probably not true. You've seen a lot of mass killings recently, and none of them have been motivated by so-called white supremacy.
The best part of the video is when Tucker imitates Joe and then says: "He has no idea what he's even saying!"🤣