G7 LEADERS PLEDGE ENDLESS MONEY TO UKRAINE - 'AS LONG AS IT TAKES'!

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RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report
After two days in a luxurious German castle, President Biden and the rest of the G7 leaders pledged to continue shipping an endless pipeline of dollars to Ukraine, even as the war continues to be lost. With western enthusiasm waning, however, is this just hot air? Also today at G7: Don't say Covid! Finally today - US military recruiters find little interest among young Americans. Why?