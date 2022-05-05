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5/3/2022 Miles Guo: Why did I choose Xia Ping among many investment partners back then? First, it was because Xia’s family had deep grudges against the CCP and had never succumbed to the evil regime, which coincided with my pursuit of taking down the CCP. Secondly, Xia Ping was the agent for over 50 luxury brands, and was really appealing to me because I like fashion so much