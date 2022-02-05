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DEATH MODEL VS A HEALTH MODEL - RESTRUCTURING THE ENTIRE MEDICAL SYSTEM W/ DR. GLIDDEN
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403 views • February 05, 2022
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio


Learn more about how you can take back your health at https://ControlYourHealth.care

Dr. Peter Glidden returns to the program to discuss the desperate need humanity has to move away from our current death model of medicine to a health model that serves humanity. We discuss the underlying issues with our current system and how it caters to the wrong incentives and agendas. This is a critical need that must be met if humanity is to evolve into a more advanced society. Learn more about how you can take back your health at https://ControlYourHealth.care

Sign up for Bastyon here: https://bastyon.com/sarahwestall?ref=PKSV2KXCdEtTtYb8rF3xMMgiiKe1oDstXR (don't forget to give one of my videos 5 stars and to download the software).

Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/

See specials and promotions at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack protects you from getting sick (an Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine alternative): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0

Email [email protected] - Tell them "Sarah Sent You" and get the lowest prices in the country on silver/gold and great service guaranteed.

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Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe

MUSIC CREDITS: Motivation Underscore by Media Music Group & "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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childrencollapseevolutioncrimevaccineuktreatmentdiseaseschemehospitalsdoctorsdeathsmandatesgliddensarah westallinjectionchemo therapycovid-19boosterkill shotbusiness game changers radiocontrol your health care
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