Ukraine's Demands
Son of the Republic
Published 2 months ago

End This War

* Ukraine always knew there would be negotiations.

* Russia and Ukraine talks were making progress.

* [Bidan] administration had no other plans for Ukraine.

* Their ultimate goal: regime change (in Russia).

* Ukraine to America: get those nukes ready.

* Putin is talking about using nuclear weapons.

* [Bidan] is moving closer to nuclear war — no joke.

* Even China called for a cease-fire.

* Ukraine is demanding a nuclear strike.

* ‘Standing with Zelensky’ just means more war.

* A nuclear strike would destroy the West.


Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-point-ukraine-war-regime-change-russia


The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 22 September 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6312722453112

