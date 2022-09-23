Ukraine's Demands

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End This War
* Ukraine always knew there would be negotiations.
* Russia and Ukraine talks were making progress.
* [Bidan] administration had no other plans for Ukraine.
* Their ultimate goal: regime change (in Russia).
* Ukraine to America: get those nukes ready.
* Putin is talking about using nuclear weapons.
* [Bidan] is moving closer to nuclear war — no joke.
* Even China called for a cease-fire.
* Ukraine is demanding a nuclear strike.
* ‘Standing with Zelensky’ just means more war.
* A nuclear strike would destroy the West.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-point-ukraine-war-regime-change-russia
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 22 September 2022