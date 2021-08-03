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Hätätila Generaattori 6 osa 1
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4 views • August 03, 2021
Jeshua antaa tämän ihmiskunnalle. Nyt on aika valmistautua sovittuun 10+ päivän sähkökatkoon ja Mellakka-taajuuteen.
YEshua gives this for the humanity for preparation for the 10+ day planned and accepted electric utility network blackout. Get realdy for the scalar Riot frequencv.
YEshua gives this for the humanity for preparation for the 10+ day planned and accepted electric utility network blackout. Get realdy for the scalar Riot frequencv.
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