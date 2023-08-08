https://rvacrossamerica.net/camping-world-nightmare-rv-camper-buying-tips/

In the market for an RV camper? Motorhome? Travel trailer? 5th Wheel? WHAT you choose to buy and WHOM you elect to purchase from MATTERS! In this video and post I analyze a situation that occurred when a buyer purchased a new camper from Camping World - and just what went wrong AND how they could have avoided the issue(s) from the "get-go"...

