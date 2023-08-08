https://rvacrossamerica.net/camping-world-nightmare-rv-camper-buying-tips/
In the market for an RV camper? Motorhome? Travel trailer? 5th Wheel? WHAT you choose to buy and WHOM you elect to purchase from MATTERS!
In this video and post I analyze a situation that occurred when a buyer purchased a new camper from Camping World - and just what went wrong AND how they could have avoided the issue(s) from the "get-go"...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.