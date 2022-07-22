Berkeley Law Professor Khiara Bridges Calls Sen Josh Hawley Transphobic For Asking A Question... Any Time A Libtard Can't Answer A Question, They Start The Name Calling

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Hawley: Why are you using the term "person with a capacity for pregnancy" instead of "woman?"
Bridges: "Your line of questioning is transphobic and opens trans people to violence."
Hawley: "You're saying I'm opening up people to violence by saying women can have pregnancies?"
#TransAgenda
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