Berkeley Law Professor Khiara Bridges Calls Sen Josh Hawley Transphobic For Asking A Question... Any Time A Libtard Can't Answer A Question, They Start The Name Calling

Hawley: Why are you using the term "person with a capacity for pregnancy" instead of "woman?"





Bridges: "Your line of questioning is transphobic and opens trans people to violence."





Hawley: "You're saying I'm opening up people to violence by saying women can have pregnancies?"





#TransAgenda





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