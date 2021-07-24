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"TRUMP TOWER" ARIZONA -MEXICO BORDER - The United West
The United West
The United West
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51 views • July 24, 2021
To properly protect our Southern border it requires a system of 24 Ft border fencing, electronic detection towers (like the Trump Towers in this video), state and federal law enforcement working together.

One of the most important forgotten elements is we need 'Mandatory Sentencing' at the State and Federal levels for any individuals arrested crossing our borders illegally for drugs and or human trafficking.

All these elements working together will create a secure southern border that will protect American citizens and the illegals from abuse at the hands of the organized crime cartels.

Just as you have fences , gates, or walls protecting your personal home and property. Our country needs border protection for the same reasons.

Democrats and Open Border supporters are promoting an agenda that weakens our countries national security, puts our law enforcement and citizens in added danger from lawbreakers who have no respect for our culture and rule of law.

This is what the border debate is all about. It's easy to understand and you are either on one side or the other.

The United West is on the side of strong borders to protect the National Security of the United States of America.

Support The United West so we can continue bringing you this important content.

Go to www.TheUnitedWest.org and donate whatever you can today.

One Team One Fight.

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southern borderillegalsnational securityborder wallstom trento
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