Snake & Pharaoh throughout the Ages

I hope you can see the creep's tongue sticking out like the Pharaonic Uraeus snake, because through the uploading the image looses a lot of its sharpness. Jesus is one of them, as he's from the Royal House of King David, which says so in your bible; that's why the whole INRI deal: Iesus Nazareth Rex Iudea - Jesus from the House of David and King of the Jews. The Saviour is the AntEchrist, whom they will kill, as they murder every whistleblower and then replace him with one of theirs; after that we'll have eternal peace in a watertight total control system. Therefore some Jews believe in the Moschiach ben Joiseph and not in the Moschiach ben David . . . because they understood the trickery.