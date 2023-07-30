The Truth About Glass-Steagall



The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel





Corbettreport









SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=22809

We all know the story by now: the repeal of Glass-Steagall in 1999 led to the housing bubble, the subprime meltdown and the global financial crisis...right? What do we really know about Glass-Steagall and how do we know it? Today James peels the layers off another long-standing alt media myth and discovers a surprising and cautionary tale about how the banksters can manipulate us into doing our dirty work for them.

...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dLxRUewl-F0

CSID: 4c8333a644cd2cd4

Content Managed by ContentSafe.co