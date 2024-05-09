Quo Vadis





May 8, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for May 6, 2024





Here is Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for May 6:





Dear children, I am your Mother and I have come from Heaven to help you. Listen ye to Me.





The smoke of the demon has spread over this land causing spiritual blindness in many consecrated people.





Babel will grow more and more, causing division everywhere.





Behold, the times foretold by Me have come, but do not be discouraged.





Remain ye firm on the path I have shown you and turn to the Lord who loves you and waits for you with Open Arms.





The seed of evil will grow, but it will be cut down.





Your fidelity to Jesus and to the true Magisterium of His Church will prevent the advance of the enemies.





Be men and women of faith.





Be united with the brave soldiers in cassocks who are faithful to the mission that My Jesus has entrusted to them.





There is no victory without the cross.





Pray ye much and do not allow ye the flame of faith to be extinguished within you.





When all seems lost, the Angels of the Lord will come to your aid.





My Devotees will be protected.





This will be the time of the separation of the chaff and the wheat.





Those who act like Judas will lose grace and will weep and mourn.





Behold the opportune time for the great return.





Turn around.





I will pray to My Jesus for you.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady Queen of Peace gave a similar message to Pedro Regis on August 27, 2022:





Dear children, Judas betraying Judas.





Confusion will spread everywhere.





Pray for the Church of my Jesus and do not depart from the truth.





The road to holiness is full of obstacles, but whoever walks with Jesus will never be defeated.





Whatever happens, stay with Jesus and embrace the teachings of the true Magisterium of His Church.





Courage!





I will pray to my Jesus for you.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MK3Pxjy-Nno