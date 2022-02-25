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300,000 UN non-human specie troop in US in 2013 & US law changed from Constitution to UN law in 1992
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341 views • February 25, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (February 2022). Satan Lucifer (Sanat Kumara) and his Shambhala Illuminati NWO top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angel devils had 300,000 nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar UN troops inside the United States in abandoned US military bases back in 2013. Their plan is to confiscate all citizens’ private guns in 3 weeks, after we real Christians finish our warnings and are raptured into heaven. They will be throwing people into the Draco reptilian chimera aliens’ “Black Sun” Satanist Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich imperial space fleet’s FEMA Nazi holocaust camps, which are equipped with gas chambers for what they call the “useless eaters” or God’s human homo-sapiens specie populace. They will be using the thousands of guillotines to feed blood to their AntiChrist vampire nephilim army that they are manufacturing in the Antarctic Black Shield underground base. The accursed Western feminist nations’ “women’s equality” church pastors and religious Christian freak hordes, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, are so dumb that they believe these millions of troops wearing American and German and United Nations military uniforms speaking German are humans. I had been telling them to warn the 5 billion humans and their church donators that these are not humans, but they are nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars and reptilian hybrids who only see humans as food. I have shown them thousands of videos and photos, but they still refuse to warn the total strangers genetically-unrelated 5 billion humans, because they are afraid of assassinations and ridicule, just like every single pastor and thousands of religious Christian freak hordes (except for one real Christian) all betrayed me and threw me out to the Illuminati wolves to fight alone by myself against the Illuminati CIA NSA MI6 FBI, and world rulers, and their black nobility families Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar bosses, and earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers New Age Wicca witch mother goddess cult pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid feminists who are torturing & lesbian raping & sacrificing & eating 12 million children and throwing their leftover human meat into the supermarket and restaurant food, and the Draco Empire, and ascended master fallen angels, and Satan Lucifer, in order to protect them and their families and the earth and the human specie and the women & children. In 1992, the US was changed over from the Constitution to the UN charter. The Constitution is no longer the law of the United States of America. The president has the right to send military troops to start their false flag wars without the congress’ approval. This was passed by the president and the congress into law, and they have not informed the American people yet. They will inform the humans after they confiscate all the people’s guns, and place them into the FEMA holocaust extermination camps. Since then, they have been bringing in millions and millions of Nazi 5th Reich clone army and android army and avatar army in from Canada through the underground. They are higher dimensional so they cannot be seen by the humans. The Pleiadian fallen angel aliens’ Nazi 5th Reich from their fallen angels’ parallel timeline is located in the Arctic and Alaska, and their Draco reptilian chimera aliens Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich space fleet is located in Antarctica. They are wearing American military uniforms and UN military uniforms to bring the dumb humans to kill other nations’ humans, just as they did in every war.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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