What the Elites Have Planned for the Food Supply, With Corey Lynn

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Global elites have a dangerous agenda when it comes to "transforming" the food supply in a way that practically eliminates farmers and traditional farms so they can control humanity, warned investigative researcher Corey Lynn in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Incredibly, they are already talking about using foods such as lettuce to deliver "vaccines." Ultimately, the elites hope to reshape society by controlling and tracking everything and everyone with digital IDs, blockchain technology, and more. The raging inflation and the war on the food supply are examples of the process needed to so drastically change society and the economy. But Corey of CoreysDigs.com also offers hope and various ways to resist this.