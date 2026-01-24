TULSA REPORTER STROKES OUT ON LIVE TV

#### **1. YouTube News Coverage**

**Title:** *News Anchor Had ‘Beginnings Of A Stroke’ Live On Air*

**Channel:** NBC News (11.7M subscribers)

**Views:** 205,495 | **Date:** Sep 6, 2022

On KJRH-Tulsa’s Saturday morning newscast, anchor Julie Chin suddenly struggled to read the teleprompter. The station cut to a weather report, and staffers called 911. Chin later confirmed doctors believed she experienced the onset of a stroke.

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=nUMh2Rg833I





#### **2. Facebook Post - Vaccine Bonus**

**Posted by:** Julie Chin

*VACCINE BONUS: 7 Deals and Food Freebies you can score with your COVID-19 Vaccine.*

https://www.facebookDOTcom/JulieChinTV/posts/pfbid02wMWSdQeDVidvWAm5rmPjPUFwHGZ3he4BRT76cqtFJCkRqoeS1DJk2TgYXcGyYaMml





#### **3. Facebook Post - Stroke Announcement**

**Posted by:** Julie Chin

*First of all: Thank you. The prayers. The concern. The messages. The texts. The emails. The calls. I’m so grateful. And I’m so glad to tell you I’m OK.*





The past few days are still a mystery, but my doctors believe I had the beginnings of a stroke live on the air Saturday morning. Some of you witnessed it firsthand, and I’m so sorry that happened.





The episode seemed sudden. I felt great before the show, but during the newscast:

- First, I lost partial vision in one eye.

- Later, my hand and arm went numb.

- Then, my mouth wouldn’t speak the words on the teleprompter.





If you watched, you saw me struggle to keep the show going—but the words just wouldn’t come.

https://www.facebookDOTcom/JulieChinTV/posts/first-of-all-thank-you-the-prayers-the-concernthe-messages-the-texts-the-emails-/511524030973605