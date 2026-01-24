TULSA REPORTER STROKES OUT ON LIVE TV

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#### **1. YouTube News Coverage**
**Title:** *News Anchor Had ‘Beginnings Of A Stroke’ Live On Air*
**Channel:** NBC News (11.7M subscribers)
**Views:** 205,495 | **Date:** Sep 6, 2022
**Description:**
On KJRH-Tulsa’s Saturday morning newscast, anchor Julie Chin suddenly struggled to read the teleprompter. The station cut to a weather report, and staffers called 911. Chin later confirmed doctors believed she experienced the onset of a stroke.
**Full URL:**
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=nUMh2Rg833I
---
#### **2. Facebook Post - Vaccine Bonus**
**Posted by:** Julie Chin
**Content:**
*VACCINE BONUS: 7 Deals and Food Freebies you can score with your COVID-19 Vaccine.*
**Full URL:**
https://www.facebookDOTcom/JulieChinTV/posts/pfbid02wMWSdQeDVidvWAm5rmPjPUFwHGZ3he4BRT76cqtFJCkRqoeS1DJk2TgYXcGyYaMml
---
#### **3. Facebook Post - Stroke Announcement**
**Posted by:** Julie Chin
**Content:**
*First of all: Thank you. The prayers. The concern. The messages. The texts. The emails. The calls. I’m so grateful. And I’m so glad to tell you I’m OK.*
The past few days are still a mystery, but my doctors believe I had the beginnings of a stroke live on the air Saturday morning. Some of you witnessed it firsthand, and I’m so sorry that happened.
The episode seemed sudden. I felt great before the show, but during the newscast:
- First, I lost partial vision in one eye.
- Later, my hand and arm went numb.
- Then, my mouth wouldn’t speak the words on the teleprompter.
If you watched, you saw me struggle to keep the show going—but the words just wouldn’t come.
**Full URL:**
https://www.facebookDOTcom/JulieChinTV/posts/first-of-all-thank-you-the-prayers-the-concernthe-messages-the-texts-the-emails-/511524030973605