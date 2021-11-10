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How Germany is being controlled from abroad - The Atlantic Bridge
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41 views • November 10, 2021
What do Angela Merkel, Friedrich Merz, many other leading politicians and also editors-in-chief of the German leading media have in common? They are all members of the Atlantic Bridge. This raises the question of whether it is really Germany's interests or rather those of the USA that are being enforced.
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