WWIII? Russia Announces Partial Mobilization For Ukraine War
What is happening
Published 2 months ago
The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published September 21, 2022


Russian president Vladimir Putin announced this morning that Russia would partially mobilize its military forces in the ongoing Ukraine conflict, stating that it is NATO that is pulling the strings and sending the weapons to Kiev. The Russia/NATO proxy war has been long ongoing...but will the conflict take a turn to a direct clash? Also today, Pentagon announces a review of its psychological warfare conduct as scores of fake social identities are revealed.

russiaeconomywarww3putinpentagonukrainenatothe ron paul liberty reportpartial mobilizationweapon industry

