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** DOJ Should Hold State Governors Accountable For Nursing Home Wuhan/Coronavirus Deaths **
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35 views • June 02, 2020
** Governors Should Face First-Degree Murder Charges for Premeditated Conversion of Nursing Homes into Slaughterhouses **
** States include: New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Washington, California and Minnesota and others
** Murder 1
To convict you of first degree murder, the prosecutor must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that you committed a premeditated killing with one or more special circumstances such as the following:
• You killed a judge, a crime witness, a law enforcement officer or a firefighter.
• You killed more than one person during the same incident.
• You killed someone during the commission of a felony such as a kidnap, a hijacking or a robbery.
• You killed someone in a particularly heinous manner such as by torturing him or her prior to his or her death.
First degree murder is an A-1 felony in New York. If convicted, you will serve a minimum prison sentence of 20 years, but could serve life in prison without the possibility of parole if this is your second or more murder conviction.
If you face murder charges in New York, this is very serious indeed. Even though New York abolished the death penalty for murder and all other crimes, you could face life imprisonment if you are convicted of murder.
** BLOOD: New York GovernorAndrew Cuomo Forced High Risk Nursing Homes to Admit COVID Patients, Spreading Killer Virus Amongst The Most Vulnerable
Big League Politics-Shane Trejo Apr 26, 2020
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/blood-andrew-cuomo-forced-high-risk-nursing-homes-to-admit-covid-patients-spreading-killer-virus-amongst-the-most-vulnerable/
** State Senator Lucido calls for investigation in Governor Whitmer's nursing home orders By: Heather Catallo May 19, 2020
State Senator Peter Lucido is calling for a probe into Governor Whitmer's executive orders regarding nursing homes and the COVID-19 pandemic.
https://www.wxyz.com/news/coronavirus/state-senator-lucido-calls-for-investigation-in-governor-whitmers-nursing-home-orders
** Minnesota nursing homes, already the site of 81% of COVID-19 deaths, continue taking in infected patients
Nursing homes accepting infected patients, even as death toll mounts.
Chris Serres Star Tribune May 20, 2020
https://www.startribune.com/minn-nursing-homes-already-site-of-81-of-covid-19-deaths-still-taking-in-infected-patients/570601282/
** 5,368 dead and counting: An investigation of state failures as crisis rampaged through N.J. nursing homes - nj.com-Susan K. Livio-May 20, 2020
https://www.nj.com/coronavirus/2020/05/5300-dead-and-counting-an-investigation-of-state-failures-as-crisis-rampaged-through-nj-nursing-homes.html
** Gov's death sentences: Cuomo forced high-risk nursing homes to admit COVID-19 patients, spreading killer virus amongst the most vulnerable
http://www.gilmermirror.com/view/full_story/27732195/article-Gov-s-death-sentences--Cuomo-forced-high-risk-nursing-homes-to-admit-COVID-19-patients--spreading-killer-virus-amongst-the-most-vulnerable?instance=home_news_bullets
** Pennsylvania made nursing homes accept COVID patients, but health secretary's mom was moved to hotel
Just the news-Daniel Payne May 13, 2020
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/pa-forced-nursing-homes-take-covid-patients-health-secretarys-mother
** LETTER: Medical society condemns states that forced nursing homes to take COVID-19 patients
Finger Lakes Times-JOY E. SCHANK, LTC (ret) May 11, 2020
https://www.fltimes.com/coronavirus/letter-medical-society-condemns-states-that-forced-nursing-homes-to-take-covid-19-patients/article_a6816d21-1008-56cf-ae87-f1805aeadae6.html
** How States Turned Nursing Homes Into ‘Slaughter Houses’ By Forcing Them to Admit Discharged COVID-19 Patients - FEE (Foundation for Economic Education) Thursday, May 7, 2020
https://fee.org/articles/how-states-turned-nursing-homes-into-slaughter-houses-by-forcing-them-to-admit-discharged-covid-19-patients/
** States include: New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Washington, California and Minnesota and others
** Murder 1
To convict you of first degree murder, the prosecutor must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that you committed a premeditated killing with one or more special circumstances such as the following:
• You killed a judge, a crime witness, a law enforcement officer or a firefighter.
• You killed more than one person during the same incident.
• You killed someone during the commission of a felony such as a kidnap, a hijacking or a robbery.
• You killed someone in a particularly heinous manner such as by torturing him or her prior to his or her death.
First degree murder is an A-1 felony in New York. If convicted, you will serve a minimum prison sentence of 20 years, but could serve life in prison without the possibility of parole if this is your second or more murder conviction.
If you face murder charges in New York, this is very serious indeed. Even though New York abolished the death penalty for murder and all other crimes, you could face life imprisonment if you are convicted of murder.
** BLOOD: New York GovernorAndrew Cuomo Forced High Risk Nursing Homes to Admit COVID Patients, Spreading Killer Virus Amongst The Most Vulnerable
Big League Politics-Shane Trejo Apr 26, 2020
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/blood-andrew-cuomo-forced-high-risk-nursing-homes-to-admit-covid-patients-spreading-killer-virus-amongst-the-most-vulnerable/
** State Senator Lucido calls for investigation in Governor Whitmer's nursing home orders By: Heather Catallo May 19, 2020
State Senator Peter Lucido is calling for a probe into Governor Whitmer's executive orders regarding nursing homes and the COVID-19 pandemic.
https://www.wxyz.com/news/coronavirus/state-senator-lucido-calls-for-investigation-in-governor-whitmers-nursing-home-orders
** Minnesota nursing homes, already the site of 81% of COVID-19 deaths, continue taking in infected patients
Nursing homes accepting infected patients, even as death toll mounts.
Chris Serres Star Tribune May 20, 2020
https://www.startribune.com/minn-nursing-homes-already-site-of-81-of-covid-19-deaths-still-taking-in-infected-patients/570601282/
** 5,368 dead and counting: An investigation of state failures as crisis rampaged through N.J. nursing homes - nj.com-Susan K. Livio-May 20, 2020
https://www.nj.com/coronavirus/2020/05/5300-dead-and-counting-an-investigation-of-state-failures-as-crisis-rampaged-through-nj-nursing-homes.html
** Gov's death sentences: Cuomo forced high-risk nursing homes to admit COVID-19 patients, spreading killer virus amongst the most vulnerable
http://www.gilmermirror.com/view/full_story/27732195/article-Gov-s-death-sentences--Cuomo-forced-high-risk-nursing-homes-to-admit-COVID-19-patients--spreading-killer-virus-amongst-the-most-vulnerable?instance=home_news_bullets
** Pennsylvania made nursing homes accept COVID patients, but health secretary's mom was moved to hotel
Just the news-Daniel Payne May 13, 2020
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/pa-forced-nursing-homes-take-covid-patients-health-secretarys-mother
** LETTER: Medical society condemns states that forced nursing homes to take COVID-19 patients
Finger Lakes Times-JOY E. SCHANK, LTC (ret) May 11, 2020
https://www.fltimes.com/coronavirus/letter-medical-society-condemns-states-that-forced-nursing-homes-to-take-covid-19-patients/article_a6816d21-1008-56cf-ae87-f1805aeadae6.html
** How States Turned Nursing Homes Into ‘Slaughter Houses’ By Forcing Them to Admit Discharged COVID-19 Patients - FEE (Foundation for Economic Education) Thursday, May 7, 2020
https://fee.org/articles/how-states-turned-nursing-homes-into-slaughter-houses-by-forcing-them-to-admit-discharged-covid-19-patients/
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