US Vets FIND Pedophile Child TRAFFICKING Camp in Arizona!

Flashback

Veterans On Patrol, a group of veterans who visit bridges and camps to assist the homeless, stumbled across what appears to be a holding encampment for pedophiles trafficking children in Tucson, Arizona.



Could someone explain why the hair dye found happened to be brown?

Where are the children?

Current Border Updates

https://www.brighteon.com/e3aea4c3-17cd-40ad-9bae-947b9dab7080







Help Keep Me Online http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q

paypal.me/beautifulhorizons2

https://venmo.com/u/beautifulhorizons2



