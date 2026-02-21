BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PASSIVE Income WHILE U SLEEP by Helping Americans NOT Have to Use Glyphosate & Save Up to 67% on Grocery Bills
FreedomFrom9to5.org
FreedomFrom9to5.org
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • 2 days ago

Video going over President Trump's recent signing of an Executive Order to domestically produce the active ingredient in "Roundup" weed-killer: glyphosate; better sleep tips; & MORE! To view all the things mentioned (& much MORE) all on 1 document, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare

tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma


To be able to have the financial & time resources to grow your own food & max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (light, water, magnetism) to need to eat up to 2/3s LESS food, re-condition your thinking about how to earn $$$ by having a mindset-SHIFT, watch

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101

OR

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101 , at least, 100 times, visit

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

OR

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

, fill-out

https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

, & leave a VM at 786.441.2727, cell: 305.297.9360, or toll-free: 1+800.250.8975 w/ the date & approx. time of your submission


To learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/LigthWaterMagnetismStore

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

https://tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStores

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore

https://tinyurl.com/WhatIsPrimaryNutrition


To view The World’s Best Books, Videos, Experts, Organizations, & Companies about Light, Sunlight, & “Vitamin” D, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVideosAboutLight

tinyurl.com/SunlightAndVitaminDinfo

tinyurl.com/LightForDummies


Learn about h20 chemistry, purity, re-mineralizing, re-structuring, & maximizing intracellular hydration at:

https://Linktr.ee/h20forDummies or any of

tinyurl.com/WaterChemistryForDummies

tinyurl.com/IntracellularHydration

https://tinyurl.com/h2oForDummies

To view The Best Books, Videos, Experts, Companies, Organizations, & Resources about Grounding & Bioelectromagnetism, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/Earthing101

https://Linktr.ee/EarthingForDummies

https://tinyurl.com/Bioelectromagnetism101

To avoid eating GMOs & pesticides, grow your own food w/ the 3 food growing partners listed at

https://Linktr.ee/GrowFoodNotLawns

OR

https://tinyurl.com/HarvestWalls

https://tinyurl.com/FoodForestAbundanceFL & fill-out following to become a FoodForestAbundance Ambassador:

https://tinyurl.com/ShareFoodForestAbundance

Indoor grow towers & optional aquaponics to grow fish & shrimp by official NASA spin-off company,

https://EdenGrowSystems.com

Tell them that Danny Tseng of OneHouseOffTheGrid.com referred you to get up to $400 off your 1st tower

To view my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing", visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxRoundup101

https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup

tinyurl.com/GlyphosateGuide

https://bit.ly/DetoxRoundup

To view my "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED" e-Guide, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/HowISolvedMySleepProblems

https://bit.ly/HowISolvedMySleepProblems

https://tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep

To view my list of "Things that Might Help Decalcify the Pineal Gland," visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/HowToDecalcifyThePinealGland

https://tinyurl.com/PinealGlandDecalcification

To learn about & order a patent-pending soil probiotic called "Paleo Power" (ESPECIALLY great for cannabis growers & grape growers/vineyard owners) that bio-remediates soil contaminants such as glyphosate while increasing crop yields, speeding-up germination times, & MORE, visit:

https://AncientOrganicsBio.com

Get a di$count by applying any of the codes below:

danny

detoxroundup

howtodieofnothing


To avoid stepping on "Roundup" weed killer while you're earthing, INVE$T in a FAR SAFE alternative called FireHawk bio-herbicide that's:

1. environmentally-friendly

2. regenerative

3. full contact

4. non-selective

5. gotten the EPA registration in all 50 states

by

https://ContactBioSolutions.com


Do NOT order directly from the site but contact their Managing Partner, Kathleen Hallal (who's also the Founder of NonToxicCommunities.com), to get FireHawk at a discount by telling her that Danny Tseng referred you:

[email protected]

949.500.0981


Keywords
glyphosatecircadian rhythmdr jack krusesoil healthquantum biologychronobiology
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
$175 Billion in limbo: Supreme Court ruling triggers tariff refund mystery and fresh trade chaos

$175 Billion in limbo: Supreme Court ruling triggers tariff refund mystery and fresh trade chaos

Willow Tohi
Judges rule 4,400+ times that Trump administration illegally detained immigrants

Judges rule 4,400+ times that Trump administration illegally detained immigrants

Laura Harris
U.S. imports from Taiwan surpass goods from China for the first time in decades

U.S. imports from Taiwan surpass goods from China for the first time in decades

Laura Harris
Trump imposes new 10% global tariff after Supreme Court strikes down emergency powers

Trump imposes new 10% global tariff after Supreme Court strikes down emergency powers

Kevin Hughes
DOT removes 550 CDL training providers in nationwide crackdown

DOT removes 550 CDL training providers in nationwide crackdown

Laura Harris
Trump orders UFO files release as secret Air Force jet spotted near Area 51

Trump orders UFO files release as secret Air Force jet spotted near Area 51

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy