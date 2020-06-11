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The David Knight Show (11June20 Full Show)
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22 views • June 11, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:19 If you want to see how absurd the lockdown is, just replace COVID death with car death as comedian JP Sears does in this satire
— 00:19:43 Even as editors of “Lancet” & “New England Journal of Medicine” talk about the criminal” lies of BigPharma, Fauci pushes BigPharma profits, BILLIONS of doses
— 00:21:58 Will you be Red Flagged as psychopath for not following “social distancing” & other public health orders?
— 00:31:19 Gov Coonman Northam will violate the law to remove Robert E Lee statue. Eisenhower, who used National Guard to end segregation said Lee was one of the 4 greatest Americans
— 00:41:29 Critical Race Theory is what academia used to sell their propaganda of hate to students
— 01:03:46 Germany got the Marshall Plan, the South got the MARTIAL plan. Why US bases in the South were named after Confederate Generals in the first place
— 01:13:14 The left cancelled a strong black woman who overcame the system stacked against her when they cancelled “Gone with the Wind”. Maybe that’s the point
— 01:23:34 Privileged white female liberal museum curator gives advice on how to destroy bronze statues to destroy history & culture
— 01:27:55 Petraeus & the corrupt Pentagon using the same playbook in America that they’ve used to destroy other countries with civil war
— 01:45:32 Gerald Celente, TrendsResearch.com, on the currency collapse, gold, silver, and the destruction of the middle class
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https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&;utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:19 If you want to see how absurd the lockdown is, just replace COVID death with car death as comedian JP Sears does in this satire
— 00:19:43 Even as editors of “Lancet” & “New England Journal of Medicine” talk about the criminal” lies of BigPharma, Fauci pushes BigPharma profits, BILLIONS of doses
— 00:21:58 Will you be Red Flagged as psychopath for not following “social distancing” & other public health orders?
— 00:31:19 Gov Coonman Northam will violate the law to remove Robert E Lee statue. Eisenhower, who used National Guard to end segregation said Lee was one of the 4 greatest Americans
— 00:41:29 Critical Race Theory is what academia used to sell their propaganda of hate to students
— 01:03:46 Germany got the Marshall Plan, the South got the MARTIAL plan. Why US bases in the South were named after Confederate Generals in the first place
— 01:13:14 The left cancelled a strong black woman who overcame the system stacked against her when they cancelled “Gone with the Wind”. Maybe that’s the point
— 01:23:34 Privileged white female liberal museum curator gives advice on how to destroy bronze statues to destroy history & culture
— 01:27:55 Petraeus & the corrupt Pentagon using the same playbook in America that they’ve used to destroy other countries with civil war
— 01:45:32 Gerald Celente, TrendsResearch.com, on the currency collapse, gold, silver, and the destruction of the middle class
Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/todays-top-sellers/ultimate-pregnenolone-pack?ims=tnatl&;utm_campaign=pregnenpack&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Banner&utm_content=pregnenpack
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