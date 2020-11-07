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Oops! Joe Biden Just Admitted That His Campaign Committed Fraud!! Must Watch!!
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190 views • November 07, 2020
Right from the horses mouth. You can show Biden/Harris voters this if they don't believe you.
They did it with the Obama administration as well. We cannot let this fraud to continue and keep our Republic!!
They did it with the Obama administration as well. We cannot let this fraud to continue and keep our Republic!!
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