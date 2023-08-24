Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Lahaina Evidence - Drone Footage 1
channel image
The Alpha Channel
112 Subscribers
107 views
Published a day ago

This video shows the fire selectively burned down dwellings and skipped over trees and bushes. This is evidence. 
NOTICE HOW THE TREES BETWEEN THE HOUSES DID NOT CATCH FIRE !

Keywords
energygovernmentdewfireweaponmauicriminalfiresdirectedsuspiciouslahainastarter

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket