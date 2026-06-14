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THE BIBLE BELIEVERS SUNDAY SERVICE: Women In The Ministry, Part 1-JUNE 14 2026
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
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Right now, debates are raging all across the professing Church as to what is, and is not, the role of women in the Church of Jesus Christ. Many of these heated discussions are really just people responding primarily from their feelings and prejudices rather than from the revealed word of God. Let the church honour faithful women without altering church office. Let men stop hiding from responsibility and qualify themselves for leadership. Let deacons be what Paul said they must be. Let women serve where God has placed them with joy, strength, and reward. And let the whole church bow to the final authority of the written word of God. Amen? My Sunday Servuce message is entitled “Women In The Ministry”, the first in a new series we will explore Sunday mornings and in the Sunday night Radio Bible Study as well.


“And I intreat thee also, true yokefellow, help those women which laboured with me in the gospel, with Clement also, and with other my fellowlabourers, whose names are in the book of life.” Philippians 4:3 (KJB)


YOU ARE INVITED: Come and be a part of our live and in-person Sunday Service starting at 11:00AM at the Bible Believers Church at the Bookstore in Palatka, Florida.


STUDY NOTES: https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/bible...

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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