Setting up the dominoes of war

Four alliances of nations will be formed, go to war...and then fall...one by one.
Day of the Lord: https://youtu.be/3l_xf81bvwk
“The Rapture in the Feasts of the Lord”: https://youtu.be/b36nRxOOg4U
“In a Single Hour...” video: https://youtu.be/hwoapDAMbns
“Revelation: Chapter by Chapter” video playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl
Please download the following timeline 'template'...even if you may not currently agree with my interpretation of how the events of Revelation may play out:
A Kingdom of Priests: Timeline Template: 2022 and Beyond: https://drive.google.com/file/d/12H0Kg7m-oOUtAH1Ne3z5xUOty24HKw2H/view?usp=sharing
Um Reino de Sacerdotes:Modelo (‘template’) da cronologia e notas explicativas (em julho 2022)https: //drive.google.com/file/d/1BZWz2QPYSUVgGuOyqed--pQKz30e6jfw/view?usp=sharing
7 year Tribulation?: https://youtu.be/FE1bxxeNXjs
Satan’s Seat in Pergamum:https://youtu.be/liTp8-A9XlU
Jesus has the Keys of David: https://youtu.be/sQkjDIsooXw
Letters to 7 Churches playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Otg5_l7qWI0&list=PLTxyhlH52QW8RmCWcVP9phQp4hPifCvd3
Understanding Time in Revelation: https://youtu.be/xLJtrRRZcN4
“The Messiah in Daniel”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6ov64TxUsI&list=PLTxyhlH52QW93Texi_c16vAmxddEjZSs4&index=1&t=22s
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.