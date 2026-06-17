🇺🇸🇺🇦⚡️ — Trump stated that the US will consider Ukraine's request for a license to produce missiles for the Patriot air defense system.



"They would like to have such an opportunity. We will consider it. They have already asked about this," Trump said during a press conference with Indian Prime Minister Modi.

Adding:

As a result of a strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on a bus with a children's football team from Belarus, a woman accompanying them was killed, and four teenagers were injured, reported the acting governor of the Bryansk region, Yegor Kovalchuk.



The strike took place on the A-240 highway in the Pochep district of the Bryansk region.

⚡️ — It's obvious that Kyiv deliberately attacked a bus with children. Russia will respond by continuing its special military operation - Peskov.



In the photo are children who were victims of the attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.