⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(6 July 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️Units of the Sever Group of Forces engaged manpower and hardware of AFU 31st mechanised, 71st motorised infantry, 36th marine, and 13th national guard brigades near Volchansk, Staritsa, and Liptsy (Kharkov region).

5 attacks launched by the AFU 92nd Assault Brig & the Vostok Special Forces Detachment were repelled during the day.

AFU losses up to 210 UKR troops, 1 tank, 1 pick-up truck, 1 Grad MLRS combat vehicle, 1 Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, 1 French-made Kaesar, 2 U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, 2 152-mm D-20, 1 152-mm Msta-B howi, 2 122-mm Gvozdika SP'd artill systs, & 1 D-30 howit.

▫️The Zapad GOFs' units took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on AFU 30th, 43rd, 166th mech'd, 4th tank, 110th, 117th territorial def, 12th special forces, 1st op'l forces brigs near Sinkovka, Stepovaya Novosyolovka (Kharkov reg), Serebryanka, Grigorovka, Torskoye and Kirovsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

Two counter-attacks launched by units of AFU 3rd assault and 4th national guard brigades were repelled.

AFU losses amounted to up to 540 Ukrainian troops, one armoured personnel carrier, four motor vehicles, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, 105-mm guns: to include one U.S.-made M119 and one UK-made L119, 3 Anklav electronic warfare stations, and three field ammo depots.

▫️The Yug Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of AFU 28th, 54th, 93rd mechanised, 56th motorised infantry, 79th air assault, 5th assault brigades close to Krasnoye, Kurdyumovka, Katerinovka, Seversk, Elizavetovka, and Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU lost up to 650 Ukrainian troops and 12 motor vehicles.

In the course of the counter-battery warfare, one 155-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm D-20 self-propelled artillery system, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, one 105-mm UK-made L119 gun, one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery warfare station, and seven field ammunition depots were eliminated.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces' units liberated Sokol (Donetsk People's Republic), as a result of active operations, and improved the tactical situation.

The AFU 24th mechanised, 59th motorised infantry, 46th airmobile brigades were hit close to Volchcheye, Ostroye, Selidovo, Voshod, and Toretsk (DPR).

5 counter-attacks of the AFU 31st, 41st, 47th mech'd, and 95th air assault brigs were repelled.

AFU losses up to 415 UKR troops, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, including 1 US made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, 2 pick-up trucks, 1 US made 155-mm Paladin SP'd artill syst, 1 122-mm D-30 howitzer, one 105-mm U.S.-made M119 gun, and one 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun.

▫️The Vostok Group of Forces' units captured more advantageous lines and delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of AFU 72nd mechanised infantry, 120th and 128th territorial defence brigades close to Velikaya Novosyolka, Makarovka, Vodyanoye, and Urozhaynoye (DPR).

Servicemen of the Armed Forces repelled one attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 58th Mech'd Infantry Brig. The AFU losses amounted to up to 115 UKR troops, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 6 motor vehicles, 1 152-mm D-20 howitzer, & 1 U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun.

▫️Units of the Dnepr GOFs inflicted fire damage on AFU 65th mech'd, 128th mtn assault, 35th marine, and 123rd territorial defence brigades close to Rabotino, Pyatikhatki (Zaporozhye reg), Nikolskoye and Razliv (Kherson reg).

The AFU losses up to 120 UKR troops, eight motor vehicles, three U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 122-mm Anklav electronic warfare station, and one AFU field ammo depot.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Groups of Forces of the Russian Federation's Armed Forces have been eliminated: one illumination and guidance radar, one low-altitude detection station, two S-300PS anti-aircraft missile launchers, as well as one oil processing plant and fuel storage facility used to supply military personnel of the Armed Forces of UKR; one air-delivered ordnance depot and park of Bayraktar drones at two military airfields; and clusters of enemy manpower and hardware in 127 areas.

▫️The Russian AF systems shot down 3 UK-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles, one U.S.-made HARM anti-radiation missile, one French-made Hammer aerial guided bomb, three U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and 55 UAVs.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 626 aircraft and 277 helicopters, 2,7283 unmanned aerial vehicles, 539 anti-aircraft missile systems, 16,513 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,365 MLRS combat vehicles, 11,456 field artillery guns and mortars, and 23,378 units of special military vehicles have been neutralised.