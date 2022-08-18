How progressive 'puritans' are DESTROYING FUN for us all

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Glenn Beck
Aug 17, 2022 Noah Rothman, author of ‘The Rise Of The New Puritans,’ details just how ‘miserable’ the lives are of today’s progressives. And the worst part? They don’t even REALIZE IT! But these progressive ‘puritans’ are ‘pursuing a moral framework and have imposed it on EVERY ASPECT of life,’ Rothman explains, just like the totalitarian philosophy on which their ideology is based. Glenn and Rothman discuss how this kind of moral absolutism — that takes no prisoners — could cause our society to cease to function normally…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=07lg3nDX4R8