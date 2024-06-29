Paul's Letter to the Ephesians Part 7: The Five-Fold Ministry

The Christians in Ephesus didn't know how to set up a New Testament church and Paul instructed them in the five positions of leadership. In this message, Pastor John examines the last two positions of pastor and teacher and how they are vital for the church to thrive and last beyond a couple of generations.

Many pastors today view themselves as some kind of executive officer who keeps the congregation in check but a shepherd is actually supposed to lead the flock by Christian example and not push them along. Teachers ensure the survival of a church with doctrine that is passed on to each succeeding generation.

The offices of apostle, prophet, evangelist, pastor and teacher were created by God for the perfecting the saints, to create unity with God and other believers, to help you mature in Christ, and to give us strength.

In summary, any church operating in all five offices with leaders working together in the unity of the Holy Spirit will be able to stay true to the calling and teaching of Jesus.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2011/RLJ-1321.pdf

RLJ-1321 -- DECEMBER 18, 2011

