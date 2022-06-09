Its Just ONE ANT. Lets talk about FEAR....

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The problem we have right now, is that there isn’t enough “disobedience.” You clam up for fear of being cancelled, you don’t protest for fear of being arrested. You don’t talk to your neighbors for fear they won’t like you. You take a shot for fear of losing your job. Until you realize that you are FREE, we will continue to be enslaved. Only when we stand up en masse will we have any hope of winning. Be brave. Stop living in fear. Stand up. It’s not your problem until IT IS.
@TracyBeanzOfficial.