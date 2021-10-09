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Gov Jesse Ventura Finally Meets Loose Change Creator Dylan Avery After Interview 2016-09-09
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64 views • October 09, 2021
As posted on: https://tragedyandhope.com/gov-jesse-ventura-meets-loose-change-911-creator-dylan-avery/
Summary: Eric Jackman of Jackman Radio interviewed Gov. Jesse Ventura in Brooklyn on September 9th, 2016; after we filmed the interview I caught this brief conversation between Gov. Ventura and filmmaker Dylan Avery, creator of the Loose Change 9-11 series exposing the numerous contradictions of the official story of September 11, 2001. To Learn More: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=loose+change+documentary
https://tragedyandhope.com/
Summary: Eric Jackman of Jackman Radio interviewed Gov. Jesse Ventura in Brooklyn on September 9th, 2016; after we filmed the interview I caught this brief conversation between Gov. Ventura and filmmaker Dylan Avery, creator of the Loose Change 9-11 series exposing the numerous contradictions of the official story of September 11, 2001. To Learn More: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=loose+change+documentary
https://tragedyandhope.com/
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