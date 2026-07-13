The Federal Reserve is the absolute control center of the worldwide fiat currency system. Every central bank on Earth hangs directly from the liquidity umbilical cord of the Fed.





When the Trump-Musk alliance ruptures this architecture and returns the United States to a gold and asset-backed monetary system, it will mark the immediate, irreversible demolition of the old monetary world order.





This daily war report from John Michael Chambers, sourced from Guardian Daniel R, reveals the cascade effect. Gresham's law kicks in: real asset-backed money drives out unbacked paper money. The euro, the British pound, and other Western currencies with no physical backing will plummet into a bottomless abyss. Hyperinflation will sweep the eurozone. Anything priced on the global market in asset-backed units—energy, high-tech, raw materials—will become entirely unaffordable for fiat countries.





The ECB and other institutions hold massive volumes of unbacked U.S. treasuries. When the United States declares the old debt-based monetary system insolvent and refuses to service those bonds in unbacked fiat dollars, those trillion-dollar reserves become instantly worthless. The balance sheets of Western central banks will be functionally bankrupt.





This shock is exactly calculated by the alliance. The U.S. return to asset-backed currency is the ultimate lever to force all other nations into systematic realignment. Nations cannot survive as isolated fiat islands. They will be forced to adapt to the network already constructed in the shadows.









NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.