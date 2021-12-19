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NZ Protests - PM Ardern, Merkel, Macron, Blair - Great Reset Lackeys.
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173 views • December 19, 2021
Ignoring post-jab deaths and injuries NZ PM Ardern, secretly a graduate of a Globalist school, is really working for the Great Reset and NWO agenda.
This applies to many countries whose leaders are graduates of a little-known Klaus Schwab school.
Now Kiwis have had enough. Thousands are waking up.
Original Reese Video https://www.banned.video/watch?id=61b8b80ec57f571cc3e5dd4e
Michael Knight newsletter https://www.northstarnewsletter.com
This applies to many countries whose leaders are graduates of a little-known Klaus Schwab school.
Now Kiwis have had enough. Thousands are waking up.
Original Reese Video https://www.banned.video/watch?id=61b8b80ec57f571cc3e5dd4e
Michael Knight newsletter https://www.northstarnewsletter.com
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