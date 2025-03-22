BrightLearn - Behind the Green Mask: UN Agenda 21 by Rosa Koire

In "Behind the Green Mask: UN Agenda 21," Rosa Koire exposes the hidden agenda behind the United Nations' 1992 sustainable development plan, Agenda 21, revealing its potential threat to individual freedoms and property rights. What appears on the surface as a noble effort to protect the environment is, according to Koire, a stealthy strategy to reshape society through policies like Smart Growth, high-density urban development and land use restrictions. Koire argues that Agenda 21, implemented locally through organizations like ICLEI, prioritizes collective rights over individual liberties, often using manipulative tactics like the Delphi Technique to manufacture public consent. Drawing from her experiences challenging redevelopment projects in Santa Rosa, California, Koire warns that these policies aim to control resources, populations and lifestyles under the guise of sustainability. She urges readers to educate themselves, resist local implementations of Agenda 21 and reclaim their freedoms by staying informed and speaking out against these encroachments.





