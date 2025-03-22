BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - Behind the Green Mask: UN Agenda 21 by Rosa Koire
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
196 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
234 views • 1 month ago

In "Behind the Green Mask: UN Agenda 21," Rosa Koire exposes the hidden agenda behind the United Nations' 1992 sustainable development plan, Agenda 21, revealing its potential threat to individual freedoms and property rights. What appears on the surface as a noble effort to protect the environment is, according to Koire, a stealthy strategy to reshape society through policies like Smart Growth, high-density urban development and land use restrictions. Koire argues that Agenda 21, implemented locally through organizations like ICLEI, prioritizes collective rights over individual liberties, often using manipulative tactics like the Delphi Technique to manufacture public consent. Drawing from her experiences challenging redevelopment projects in Santa Rosa, California, Koire warns that these policies aim to control resources, populations and lifestyles under the guise of sustainability. She urges readers to educate themselves, resist local implementations of Agenda 21 and reclaim their freedoms by staying informed and speaking out against these encroachments.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy