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(DON'T) 'LOOK UP' NASA Hires Priest to Prepare Religions for Encounter With 'Aliens' (Part 3)
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73 views • January 07, 2022
[Sep 8, 2021] DON’T LOOK UP | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
'Signs and Symbols Rule the World, not Words nor Laws.' - Confucius
It’s Coming; The Last Card, The 'Alien' Card, and it’s all a Lie... The End Times - As in the Days of Noah...
DON’T LOOK UP tells the story of two low-level astronomers who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth. Written and Directed by Adam McKay.
IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt11286314/
- Netflix also has a new movie called 'Don't look up' and that people didn't care even though their end was in sight?
14,805,095 views Sep 8, 2021
Netflix - 22.6M subscribers
https://youtu.be/SL9aJcqrtnw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWOA1ZGywLbqmigxE4Qlvuw
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
'Signs and Symbols Rule the World, not Words nor Laws.' - Confucius
It’s Coming; The Last Card, The 'Alien' Card, and it’s all a Lie... The End Times - As in the Days of Noah...
DON’T LOOK UP tells the story of two low-level astronomers who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth. Written and Directed by Adam McKay.
IMDb: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt11286314/
- Netflix also has a new movie called 'Don't look up' and that people didn't care even though their end was in sight?
14,805,095 views Sep 8, 2021
Netflix - 22.6M subscribers
https://youtu.be/SL9aJcqrtnw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWOA1ZGywLbqmigxE4Qlvuw
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