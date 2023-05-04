Ukraine Update May 4, 2023

⚡️ SITREP

💥 In Kupyansk direction, aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces have engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Kamenka (Kharkov region).

◽️ Up to 40 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer were destroyed.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Nevskoye and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ Up to 50 Ukrainian personnel, one armored fighting vehicle, two pick-up trucks, and two Msta-B howitzers.

💥 In Donetsk direction, the assault detachments continue fighting in the west part of the city of Artyomovsk. Russia's Airborne Troops have been paralyzing the enemy's action on the flanks. Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrowers of the Yug Group of Forces have foiled enemy's attempts to counter-attack from the areas of Bogdanovka and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ The Russian aviation have made 9 sorties in this area during the day. The Group's artillery have performed 63 firing missions.

◽️The enemy's losses in this direction during the day amounted to over 385 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries, one tank, four armored fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, and D-20 and D-30 howitzers.

💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on AFU units close Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic), and Temirovka and Gulyai Pole (Zaporozhye region).

◽️ Total enemy losses in these directions amounted to over 70 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, and one Giatsint-B howitzer.

💥 In Kherson direction, more than 40 Ukrainian servicemen, three motor vehicles, one Giatsint-B howitzer, and one Akatsiya self-propelled gun have been eliminated during the day.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 86 AFU artillery units, manpower and hardware in 102 areas during the day.

◽️ One U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Stepnogorsk (Zaporozhye region).

◽️ An ammunition depot was annihilated close to Progress (Sumy region).

💥 The air defense forces intercepted four HIMARS MLRS projectiles and one U.S.-made JDAM bomb during the day.

◽️ Moreover, 16 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down close to Podstepnoye (Kherson region), Olshany, Svatovo (Lugansk People's Republic), Sergeevka, Volnovkha, Vasilyevka (Donetsk People's Republic), Tavolzhanka (Kharkov region), and Romashkovo (Sumy region).

- Russian Defense Ministry